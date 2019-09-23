Rogue wave smashes car windshield aboard Bell island ferry

A rogue wave is responsible for wrecking a car's windshield during the Bell Island ferry crossing Saturday.

The Hyundai sedan loaded onto the MV Flanders at Bell Island, and was parked on the vehicle deck of the MV Flanders for its crossing to Portugal Cove, where vehicles are exposed to the elements.

People aren't allowed to remain with their vehicles during the crossing, and when the car's owner retrieved the vehicle after the ferry docked, she found the windshield entirely smashed along with other dents in the car's hood and roof.

A statement from the Department of Transportation and Works confirmed a wave caused the damage, but stated that such waves are rare and unpredictable, and "the ferry was travelling in safe conditions at the time."

The department noted such waves have hit other ferries in the past, such as one that damaged the bow ramp of the MC Hamilton Sound. Another wave knocked freight containers on the MV Astron overboard as it sailed to Labrador.

The car is now awaiting repairs at an autobody shop in the St. John's area, and the province stated costs for such repairs would be subject to the driver's insurance policy.

The smashed car is now at an autobody shop awaiting repairs. (Katie Breen/CBC)

