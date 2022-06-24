N.L. abortion activists condemn overturning of Roe v. Wade opinion

Jenn Deon is an abortion rights activist and the producing artistic director of PerSIStence Theater. She says the decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade opinion is a large step backwards for women's rights. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade opinion that secured constitutional protections for abortion is being panned by activists in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The ruling, which has the potential to limit abortion access across the country by allowing U.S. states to restrict or ban the procedure, was leaked last month after a draft of the ruling was made public.

At least 13 states have trigger laws in place regarding limiting abortion, which will come into effect as soon as the opinion is overturned.

Although Abortion Rights Activist Jenn Deon knew the ruling was coming, it didn't make digesting the decision any easier.

"You're still angry. You're still shocked. It's hard to believe that they would take such a backwards step with human rights," Deon told CBC News Friday.

Deon said the decision won't stop abortions from happening in the country, but it will make the choice to do so unsafe for women.

"A woman's right to access healthcare is such a basic thing…They're going to be split by an economic divide of who can afford to travel to somewhere where they can access this care," she said. "It is a dramatic impact on millions of lives."

Noreen Golfman helped set up Newfoundland and Labrador's first abortion clinic in the late 1980s, working with Henry Morgentaler, a Canadian physician considered a pioneer for abortion rights in the country.

She sees the decision having devastating consequences in the United States.

"What I do hope we see is huge amounts of resistance in all the right places. People have to vote to challenge and resist, and to work for the future," Golfman said.

Noreen Golfman helped set up the first abortion clinic in St. John's in the late 1980s. She says the decision could have consequences across Canada and the world. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

"I think it really sets the United States of America up as a kind outlier in the western world. It's not just sending women's rights backwards, it's like sending the whole country backwards in so many ways."

When asked about why people in Newfoundland and Labrador should care about the decision coming from south of the border, Golfman says she believes there are some similar sentiments in Canada that could be felt across the country as a result of the ruling.

"Perhaps not so much that we feel it here, but we know it's present in pockets of the country…I don't want to say it's a domino effect, but our rights need to be defended."

"Abortion care cannot be taken for granted. It's not an easy thing, and it needs to be protected for even women here in Newfoundland and Labrador," Deon added.

'We want it to be safe'

Promoting access to abortions and shedding stigma is especially important, according to Registered Nurse Rolanda Ryan. Ryan owns the Athena Clinic, a St. John's clinic that performs 95 per cent of abortions done in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Ryan also operates satellite abortion clinics in different parts of the province once a month.

"There is no such thing as no abortion, but there is such a thing as safe vs unsafe abortion," Ryan told CBC Radio Friday.

Rolanda Ryan manages the Athena clinic in St. John's. She was devastated by the ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. (CBC)

"The access [in Newfoundland and Labrador] could be better, but in the grand scheme of things we're working the best we can to try and get the people the care they need no matter where they are."

Deon, who serves as producing artistic director of PerSIStence Theatre Company, hopes to explore the stories of women seeking access to abortion care in 'The Abortion Monologues,' a gathering the company is putting off next weekend in response to the Supreme Court decision.

Ryan says she was devastated by Friday's news, saying it has the ability to harm the lives of women across the United States.

"I've had people who walk into my clinic who live in St. John's, who have easy access to abortion care, who still have tried to kill themselves rather than seek an abortion because they would rather be dead than pregnant," she said.

"Making it unsafe…they would have killed themselves. We want abortion to be available, and we want it to be safe. Nobody has to die to exercise the right over their own bodily autonomy."