77-year-old boat floats again, in tribute to grandfather

When Derek Penney retired he knew he wanted to spend more time on the water. He also knew he had just the boat for the job — a 77 year-old rodney built by his grandfather.

The problem was it had been left to gather dust in a shed in Sunnyside for almost 33 years.

But Penney knew the rodney still had good bones, and huge sentimental value — memories of a childhood spent on the water, fishing with his father.

Built by hand back in 1942, this rodney — a gift to a son returning from war — sat in a shed for 33 years collecting dust. (Submitted by Derek Penney)

"I remember when I was 5 years old, we would use that little boat for fishing and paddling around," said Penney. "I remember at one point we used to haul gill nets in it."

"It was a real little work horse in its day."

Some friendly advice

Penney decided to restore the boat as a retirement gift to himself, after more than 30 years with the provincial government. Word of the project soon got to his friend Max Bursey, a man with decades of boat building experience. Bursey offered his help, and in return wanted the chance to make a fibreglass mould of the boat, so he could have one for himself.

Max Bursey helped Derek Penney with the restoration of the rodney. With decades of boat building experience, he was eager to work on the boat. (submitted by Derek Penney)

Bursey enlisted the help of another boat builder, Ross Tucker. Soon, the trio were spending countless hours and ample amounts of elbow grease on bringing the rodney back to life.

It was hard work but not without its fun.

"I was just as pleased with the friendship and the one line jokes and the laughter you get throughout this process," admits Penney. "These two gentlemen were in their realm."

"When they weren't cracking jokes at each other, I came along so then it was my turn and it was very, very enjoyable."

Max Bursey agreed to help restore the rodney, in return for the chance to create a fibreglass mould of the boat. (submitted by Derek Penney)

The original rodney was completed in Sunnyside in the autumn of 1942 by Penney's grandfather, Hayward. It was a welcome-home gift for Penney's father who had spent years away serving in the British Merchant Navy. The family used it for fishing and fun, but also to move materials in a time before roads.

A simple plan

The plan for the restoration was simple — keep it as original and authentic as possible. It was all about showcasing the original character of the rodney and the life it once lived in rural Newfoundland.

"On one seat there's actually some knife prints where I guess somebody was setting a trawl and cutting up bait," said Penney. "There's little black lines and I'm not sure that might be squid juice or tobacco juice because I know both were abundant at the time."

Derek Penney and Max Bursey agreed to a friendly race once the restoration of the boat was complete. The race ended up being more of a paddle. (submitted by Derek Penney)

That hard work has now paid off, and on June 23, the original rodney, and its fibreglass replica hit the open water for the very first time.

It was an emotional moment.

"It's like everyone was just looking at it there, I don't know if it's in amazement or reverence or scratching your head wondering how a boat could survive for 77 years," said Penney. "It was a very touching moment."

The rodney floats on

To call the rodney restoration a labour of love is an understatement. Penney plans to make more of them using the fibreglass mould later this summer.

It's also a link to his own childhood — a different time, and a different way of life. It's something he hopes to pass on to his own sons.

"This little boat has been a part of history and now what I'll do is use that as a gift for my two sons," said Penney. "When the food fishery starts this summer, they will be the fourth generation to use this little rodney for fishing."