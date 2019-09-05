Driver, 68, dies after being ejected from vehicle near Rodgers Cove

A 68-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle collision northeast of Lewisporte Tuesday.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle and died.

Twillingate, Carmanville and Gander RCMP were called to the scene on Route 331 near Rodgers Cove around 7:50 p.m. Members of the Gander Bay, Horwood and Stoneville fire departments were also on scene.

In a news release Thursday, the RCMP stressed the importance of wearing a seatbelt at all times.

An RCMP collision analyst is conducting and investigation into the cause of the collision.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador