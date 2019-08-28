Vandalism at Roddickton-Bide Arm's playground 'disheartening,' says mayor

As summer nears its end and kids get ready to head back to the classroom, the mayor of a small town on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula says there's been a spike in vandalism at the public park.

The playground in Roddickton-Bide Arm has been the site of vandalism throughout the summer months, said Mayor Sheila Fitzgerald.

"Wooden benches broken up, little picnic tables that we had made for children … there's been boards found there with nails, broken glass at our swimming pool," said Fitzgerald.

"People were throwing rocks and different items over the fence and into our outdoor swimming pool."

Fitzgerald said she's not exactly sure why the vandalism has ramped up, but suspects it might be a case of "idle hands."

"It's been ongoing throughout the summer but the past weekend there's been a little bit more damage at all the one time than what we've seen progressively throughout the entire summer, so that's really disheartening."

This picnic table was knocked down in the playground in Roddickton-Bide Arm. (Submitted by the town of Roddickton-Bide Arm)

Given the small population of the town, Fitzgerald said there are limited resources available, making it "very, very difficult" to repair or replace damaged playground equipment.

"We're a very small town of 999, so you can imagine what resources we have. We don't have any fancy facilities or tracks or anything of that sort," Fitzgerald told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"We've got a little tiny playground, and that playground is worth its weight in gold for the children that live here, so when damage like that happens, it's a huge strain for us."

The town has only four maintenance workers, Fitzgerald said, who have to be taken off winter preparations to address damage inflicted on the playground.

"We have no other choice, because we have such limited resources and opportunities for the children," Fitzgerald said.

The town reported the vandalism to RCMP, and took to Facebook to let residents know what's been going on and ask for their help.

"It's a small town and oftentimes we police each other, so we're hoping that's really gonna work for us in this instance."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador