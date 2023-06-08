Roddickton-Bide Arm separated, Englee cut off after major rainfall leads to flooding

A brook separating both sides of Roddickton-Bide Arm overflowed on Thursday, separating the town and causing homes to flood.

The main road through town is closed at the brook, leaving important resources like grocery stores on one side of the divide and the hospital on the other.

Mayor Ken Reid said the town has seen about 60 millimetres of rainfall as of Thursday morning, and it hasn't stopped yet. Environment Canada is calling for another 20-30 mm before it slows to drizzle and showers on Friday and Saturday.

"We've got lots of water everywhere this morning," Reid told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning just after 8 a.m. NT. "It's not a good situation."

As of early morning, emergency vehicles could still pass through the flooding, but Reid said that's expected to change.

He was taking a video on Thursday morning as the guard rail began to collapse into the water. Someone from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure told him the road would eventually give way, too.

The closure is also cutting off the town of Englee, 16 kilometres down Highway 433, from the rest of the Northern Peninsula.

"Right now we just gotta wait it out and see what happens with the road, but as soon as the water subsides we need to get it back in place as soon as possible. We have to get access to the hospital and the other towns."

School closed, houses flooded

Cloud River Academy in Roddickton-Bide Arm is closed on Thursday.

While the town's roads aside from the bridge remain open, Reid said they're asking people to stay aware from problem areas. Three houses have flooded out, including at least one which is inhabited by a family.

A lift station located near the brook is flooded as well, pushing more water into the town's system than it can handle. As a result, about 30 homes have sustained water damage from the overflow.

Reid said the town is asking people to conserve water until the problem subsides.

"Our system is backing up, so the less we can put in there, the better."

