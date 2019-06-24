Renaming of Gerry Byrne room not politically motivated, says mayor

The Town of Roddickton-Bide Arm is taking suggestions on a new name for a community room in its arena, currently named for MHA Gerry Byrne, but the mayor says the renaming isn't due to any government decision.

Mayor Sheila Fitzgerald, who stepped away from the role to run for the Progressive Conservatives in last month's provincial election, said the decision isn't politically motivated.

"This is not about politics. It's about heritage and about a reflection of the people," said Fitzgerald, adding the discussions about renaming the room started long before the election campaign.

It's not new. It's not only happened since the decision was made around the pellet plant. - Sheila Fitzgerald

"I'm back into my role as the mayor so I am not aligned with any political party, and my job right now is to represent the needs and advocate on behalf of my town."

The meeting room at the town's arena has been known as the Gerry Byrne Room for years.

That naming came when now-MHA Byrne was an MP and the minister of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Fitzgerald said, before her time on council.

"I guess at the time when they had worked so hard to try to come up with funding, and minister Byrne at the time was able to help them, then they decided to name the room after him," said Fitzgerald, who lost in the provincial election to Liberal incumbent Christopher Mitchelmore.

But council doesn't believe the name is an accurate reflection of the town and region, said the mayor.

"For the most part, people thought that it does not reflect who we are, and that it is a multipurpose room — it's used by the entire community for different events — and we wanted that room to be something that we celebrate," Fitzgerald told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

"It's a reflection of who we are versus a person that doesn't even live in the town right now."

Fitzgerald added the decision is also not connected to the decision by a U.K.-based company to build a new biofuel plant in Hawke's Bay, while an idled pellet plant in Roddickton-Bide Arm remains vacant.

"I think long before that decision was ever made people were talking about wanting to rename that room. I can't speak for every person in the town, but certainly from the council's perspective, it was about something that was long-standing," Fitzgerald said.

"It's not new. It's not only happened since the decision was made around the pellet plant. This is something that was discussed long before that decision."

The council is looking for suggestions from community members, Fitzgerald said, but doesn't want the room to be named for any one individual.

Fitzgerald said there are a lot of suggestions floating around, and the council will pick its top three choices by the July 12 deadline and post those on its Facebook page for people to vote in a poll for their favourite.

Whoever has the winning suggestion gets a free booking of the room.

"And the bragging rights," Fitzgerald said. "The bragging rights may last much longer than the room rental — that'll go on for years to come, for sure."

