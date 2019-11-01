Mayor fears 'slow erosion' of businesses, services as bank closes in Roddickton-Bide Arm

Sheila Fitzgerald, the mayor of Roddickton-Bide Arm, fears the closure of the bank will lead to a chain reaction. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

People from Roddickton-Bide Arm who need to do any sort of face-to-face business with a bank, including withdrawing cash, will have to drive more than an hour out of town to do it.

Scotiabank closed its branch in the Northern Peninsula town, population 999, a few weeks ago. The closest branches are in Flower's Cove and St. Anthony, both more than 100 kilometres away.

"It's been three weeks and the impact is already being felt by many," said Mayor Sheila Fitzgerald, who added that the town is home to many seniors.

"They're not all familiar with using online banking."

It takes about 90 minutes to drive from Roddickton-Bide Arm to St. Anthony. (Google Maps)

But without so much as an ATM in town, people of all ages and online experience will have to travel if they need cash. Fitzgerald said that has a broader implication for her town.

"They go to St. Anthony and while they're down there, they'll go to the gas station. They'll go to the grocery store. They'll even go to the pharmacy. And of course, they've got to have a lunch."

The mayor said business owners are worried not only about competition from St. Anthony, but also about the added cost of travelling back and forth to the bank.

We all know that once you lose a service, it's really difficult to get that service back. - Mayor Sheila Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald is concerned the closure of the bank will lead to a chain reaction that sees more businesses close, services shut down, and families move away.

"That is one of the greatest fears for this community because we all know that once you lose a service, it's really difficult to get that service back," she said.

Roddickton-Bide Arm Mayor Sheila Fitzgerald stands outside the Scotiabank branch, which closed three weeks ago. (Submitted)

"Is this the start of something?" she said.

"A slow erosion? Hopefully it's not, but I guess we'll have to wait and see."

Service hub

Roddickton-Bide Arm is a hub for even smaller communities nearby. Croque, Conche, Main Brook and Englee are all within 60 kilometres.

Fitzgerald said the five towns are working together to lobby for better services.

"We really have to look at a regional approach," she said, "sharing services and advocating to keep our services."

The mayor is still holding out hope for a local banking service. She said council contacted a credit union and asked about the possibility of opening up a branch.

The credit union, Fitzgerald said, asked to see a report on the business case, something the local pharmacist has volunteered to put together.

"Whatever she needs, we'll support her," Fitzgerald said.

"There might be some small glimpse of hope that a bank could come here."

