Rod Deon, N.L. veteran of Second World War, dead at 102

Second World War veteran Rod Deon, seen here during a parade in 2021, has died. He was 102. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

Rod Deon, a shipwright, artist and one of Newfoundland and Labrador's last remaining veterans of the Second World War, has died at the age of 102.

Deon was born in Nova Scotia in 1921, and volunteered to serve in the Royal Canadian Navy in 1942. Aboard the HMCS Ottawa H31, Deon was part of the D-Day invasion at Normandy in 1944.

Deon won numerous medals for his service and his work to honour other veterans, including the Normandy Campaign medal and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal.

He received a commendation from Canada's minister of veterans affairs in 2021 at the age of 100, and made the journey back to Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in 2019.

Deon was also known in the St. John's area for his involvement in the Royal Canadian Legion's annual poppy campaign, being involved every single year. He gave out poppies last November at the age of 101, marking over 50 years of service.

WATCH | Rod Deon is honoured in the House of Assembly in November 2022: 101-year-old veteran Rod Deon receives standing ovation in House of Assembly Duration 2:54 Rod Deon was present as politicians in Newfoundland and Labrador's legislature paid tribute to his service — including his decades-long involvement in annual poppy campaigns for Remembrance Day.

"I felt it's my duty to do what I can. So I always campaign. I never miss one," he told CBC News with a smile in November 2018.

Outside of his military career, Deon worked in construction and was an award winning woodcarver. He is pre-deceased by his wife of 67 years, Frances, who died in May, and survived by his two children and many family members.

Visitation will be held at Caul's Funeral Home in St. John's on Tuesday, followed by his funeral at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist on Wednesday afternoon.