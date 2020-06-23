This 100-year-old N.L. veteran has COVID-19, but can't get the COVID drug to treat him

Rod Deon, 100, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He is unable to access Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug that could keep him out of hospital. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The daughter of a 100-year-old St. John's man says he is being denied access to the COVID-19 anti-viral drug that could keep him out of hospital because he doesn't fit the provincial guidelines for treatment.

Rod Deon, one of the province's last remaining veterans of the Second World War, is doing OK since testing positive according to his daughter, Jenn, who had tested positive herself nine days earlier.

He also has emphysema, putting him at a higher risk of a severe health outcome.

The family created a plan with Deon's nurse practitioner in the event he tested positive, which included a recommendation for Paxlovid.

But after he tested positive, and the authorization form to prescribe Paxlovid was sent to a special care pharmacy, Deon said she was shocked to see what came back.

"Her recommendation for him to go on this drug was denied," she said Monday. "And when she called to ask them about it and to advocate for him to go on it, they refused. They indicated dad is not qualified because he is fully vaccinated."

Paxlovid is designed to keep those at high risk of COVID-19 out of hospital, as long as it is prescribed early enough.

According to current provincial guidelines, Paxlovid is only available to people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are not in hospital, along with anyone who tests positive and shows symptoms within five days of requesting the drug. Those over the age of 80 can only access the drug if their vaccinations aren't up to date, including a booster dose.

Because her father has three doses of vaccine, Deon said, he doesn't meet the provincial criteria for Paxlovid.

"Those 80 and over are recommended to get a fourth shot, a second booster, in order to be fully vaccinated. So by one criteria, my father is not fully vaccinated, and by the other he is," she said.

"If a doctor wants a man of that age to be on a life saving drug, it's really hard for me to see why he can't have it."

Rod Deon's daughter, Jenn, says Paxlovid should be available to her father and other seniors facing COVID-19. (CBC)

Deon said she hopes her father's full vaccination status will be enough to protect him from a serious health outcome, but said she doesn't understand why the drug isn't available to seniors who need it.

"I'm not the only child with an aged parent who has COVID or is going to get COVID," she said. "If their doctors feel that they should have access to the anti-viral, I think it's important to speak out so our governments can thoughtfully look at this and hopefully change the policy in time to save some lives."

In an interview in January, Eastern Health Infectious Disease Doctor Peter Daley told CBC News the drug should mostly be given to unvaccinated people as they are at the highest risk of being hospitalized. Twenty-eight per cent of the province's hospitalizations since February 2021 have been unvaccinated people.

There's also a limited supply in the province, which received only 500 doses of the drug in January.

More 'wiggle room' needed in decision making: Nurse

June Tavenor, a registered nurse and CEO of Catalyst Health Solutions — who employs Deon's primary health-care provider — also hopes the government will change its guidelines around the drug to make it more accessible to seniors.

"It's one of those situations where you want to ensure an early intervention for a better outcome for the patient," Tavenor said. "We certainly know that the Department of Health and Public Health…have been quite busy, but hopefully this is an opportunity to say that perhaps the criteria needs to be reexamined."

Registered Nurse June Tavenor hopes government can take a second look at guidelines around prescribing Paxlovid. (CBC)

Tavenor said she and other health-care professionals want to support government's policy as best they can, but also want to make sure all people can avail of the best care possible — adding she would like to see more "wiggle room" for clinical decisions when it comes to policy-making.

"We want to make sure that we are in the interest of supporting the public health system and primary care providers, that we really put some emphasis back to the physicians and the nurse practitioners who are providing this primary care and do know a little more of the nuances around these patients."