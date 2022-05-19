With a little help from some friends, artist sells 1,000 suncatchers for Ukraine relief

Urve Manuel and a group of volunteers made 1,000 suncatchers and raised about $46,000 for charities and war relief efforts in Ukraine. (Troy Turner/CBC)

It meant putting her two months behind work, but Urve Manuel couldn't be happier with the end result of her fundraiser for Ukraine.

Manuel, a glass artist in Rocky Harbour, made and sold 1,000 suncatchers, with proceeds going to charities in aid of people in Ukraine.

"It's been pretty stressful, but it's very important, I think, that we can help. And I had the opportunity to do it and I took the time to do it.… I feel good about it."

The idea for the fundraiser came shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Manuel watched the news as millions of people became displaced and family homes were bombed. They had lost everything, and she wanted to do something about it.

It took about two months to make 1,000 of these blue and white suncatchers. (Troy Turner/CBC)

"It's just a really hard situation and everyone feels for Ukrainians and they know that probably it's not going to end there if they can't finish it off there, so it's a big scary thing for the whole world," Manuel said. "I just thought that this is something that I wanted to help with."

The suncatchers Manuel designed resemble a blue and yellow flower, although people tell her they also appear to be stars. Each is handmade and unique.

When she started making them, Manuel said, she planned to do about 25 a day among her projects for the Glass House Studio and Gallery, which she owns. But demand rose, creating some problems.

"It just went crazy for a while and I wasn't able to keep up. But happily all of a sudden I had a group of volunteers here locally to help me and they came and helped to build boxes and cut cardboard and packaged things and put the mailing lists on and I would mail them all.

"And then by the end of it, this group of people started to actually learn how to make these things."

She said the project would not have been completed without that help. Within a few weeks, all 1,000 were made.

"Even though I do this kind of work all the time and I know how long everything takes, it was a lot more than I had anticipated, so honestly, I'm so grateful to the people who came to help out."

Manuel owns the Glass Station gallery and studio in Rocky Harbour. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Once mailing expenses were covered, Manuel and her team of volunteers raised about $46,000.

The money was split between the World Food Organization, a bakery in Kyiv that was operating during the conflict, Canadian Red Cross, Veterinarians Without Border, Doctors Without Borders, the Canadian Ukraine Foundation, International Rescue Committee and a couple of refugee organizations in Estonia that were helping refugees.

