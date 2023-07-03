'Incorporate the old with new': Rock Solid Builds unveils renovated Academy Hall in Brigus

Randy Spracklin says renovating the old Academy Hall in Brigus was a perfect project for him and his business Newfound Builds. (Danny Arsenault/CBC News)

An old community space in Brigus has been made new again, thanks to Randy Spracklin and his HGTV renovation reality show Rock Solid Builds.

After first opening in 1991, the Academy Hall was home to a variety of church-related functions and in recent years hosted the "Some Good Market."

However, the building fell into disrepair and the market vacated the property in 2022 due to structural issues.

That's when Spracklin and his business, Newfound Builds, decided to step in.

"I love saving old buildings," Spracklin told CBC News. "When I found out that it was run down a little bit, there were some problems, some reno issues, I wanted to take it on and build it back for the community."

As a lifelong resident of Brigus, Spracklin remembers being at the hall for events during his youth and wanted to restore it to its former glory. He started thinking about what changes he would make to the space years before he even began the project.

Randy Spracklin took this photo when his team began renovating the Academy Hall. The location of the window on the far wall is where the fireplace is located now. (Submitted by Randy Spracklin)

"This is going to be a social space, kind of like a welcome centre and an event space," Spracklin said. "A place where people are able to come in and enjoy, meet new friends, meet old friends and just reminisce about good times."

After about four months of renovations, Spracklin has completed what he described as Phase 1 of his project. Though the building still has a way to go before he is finished with it, Spracklin has unveiled half the building to Brigus residents. He hopes the new version of the hall will also act as a tourist attraction.

"People from around the world are coming here to visit," Spracklin said. "So you're able to come in, look at the wall, read a little bit of history, eat some of our history."

The completed portion of the renovations, so far. Randy Spracklin said his team made the long tables with Newfoundland spruce trees. (Danny Arsenault/CBC News)

Phase 2 of Spracklin's project will see the remainder of the hall turned into a café and bakery.

"The things that we're going to be doing in the cafe are going to be inspired by the old recipes that we did years ago, the old baking skills, so everything ties in to our culture, our history and what we are today," he said.

Spracklin said the part of the building that will eventually host the café currently has a lot of rotted wood in the floors and walls, which he says will be the biggest issue he will tackle during the project.

When finished, the café will be known as the Vindicator Press, a reference to an 1800s-era Brigus newspaper. It's all part of how Spracklin hopes to capture the history of the community in the new space.

"This used to be the old building for the Vindicator, and we actually got some of the slates that came off the original building," said Spracklin, referring to shingles made out of slate rock.

Original church pews and beams have also been repurposed in the new space.

"We wanted to incorporate the old with new," said Spracklin.

Other artifacts on display include a bear fur coat that captain Bob Bartlett wore on a trip to the Arctic and a collection of rare Newfoundland books dating back to the 1800s. Another new feature is the music wall, where a number of instruments are prominently displayed.

This wall of the renovated space showcases a number of artifacts related to Brigus, including a fur coat worn by Capt. Bob Bartlett. (Danny Arsenault/CBC News)

"You're able to go over and haul an instrument and us Newfoundlanders love to play a tune, so anyone who can throw a beat can go over and grab one," he said.

Spracklin envisions a future where community members gather and have fireside jam sessions whenever they like.

The newly added fireplace is another point of pride.

"We wanted something to really be a focal point in this room," he said. "A wood-burning fireplace is going to smell good outside. When you smell that smoke going around and sitting next to it, just to hear the crackling of the wood — can't beat it."

Other members of Spracklin's team, like carpenter apprentice Nikki Spracklin — no relation — felt a personal connection to the project.

"My children actually got baptized in this building," she said. "So to see the transformation from years ago to the up-to-date modern look now, it's mind-blowing."

Retired Rev. Bernice Spracklin said the renovated hall is nearly unrecognizable. (Danny Arsenault/CBC News)

Community members were also impressed by the changes so far.

Rev. Bernice Spracklin, a retired minister with the United Church, said she can remember when the building first opened and has many memories of baptism parties and church group fundraisers taking place in the hall. She said the renovations are remarkable.

"It's so hard to believe that this is the same place, other than the fact that the windows are still the same size. Everything else is so different. I can just envision some wonderful times here," she said.

While Rev. Spracklin has known Randy Spracklin most of his life, she clarified that they are not actually members of the same family.

"We got the same last name, but you'd have to scratch the old family tree pretty hard to find out exactly how far back to go to call us cousins," she said.

The Academy Hall is currently closed while Newfound Builds continues its work on the building. Randy Spracklin figures the space will be ready to open regularly next year.

And for viewers looking forward to seeing the project on Season 3 of Rock Solid Builds, Randy Spracklin said it will be a bit of a wait for that. The episodes won't be airing until late 2024.

