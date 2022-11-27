Robots, hairstyling and new discoveries: N.L. students test out their skills for future careers

Kathryn Walsh of Juniper Ridge Intermediate works on her sister's hair for the styling competition. The pair would go on to win bronze. (Andrew Hawthorn/CBC)

Kathryn Walsh may still be a junior high student at Juniper Ridge Intermediate in Torbay, but she's already trying her hand at professional hairstyling.

She says she enjoys the creative freedom.

"It's very difficult to, like, get it exact. We are doing a prom look … an updo I think. I'm trying to find out that wow factor, and I don't know what it will be yet, but I'm trying to just look for it."

Walsh is one of about 300 junior high students from 27 schools around the province who competed at the 19th Annual Skills Canada Intermediate Challenge on Saturday, held at the Prince Philip Drive Campus of the College of the North Atlantic in St. John's.

It's the first in-person event held by Skills Canada NL since the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can try out and compete in 14 different areas of trades, technology and employability skills, like pitching, job searching and public speaking.

They also get to build robots out of Legos.

Nicolas Reid (in the green and white cap) says while some on his team are now considering a future in programing or robotics, he's just here for the fun. (Andrew Hawthorn/CBC)

Nicolas Reid is part of a team from Clarenville Middle School competing in the F.I.R.S.T LEGO League Robotics Competition.

"We've been building this for like the past month," says Reid, "but I'd say a few other schools have been building it since maybe the beginning of the school year. So either way, it's a lot of fun."

Skills Canada partnered with the league to challenge students to apply design, coding and teamwork skills to complete a variety of tasks, such as pushing and pulling objects with their robots to score points.

Reid said he could see some of his teammates going into careers in robotics or programing, but he's just taking part for the fun of it.

"Our main coder on our team? He's really, really good at this. The other two people on the coding team, including me, we're just second eyes for him, in case he gets something wrong," he said.

Winners from the competition will go on to represent their schools in the provincial competition, and potentially continue to the national competition in Winnipeg next May.

Hands-on experience

The real win though, according to the chair of the Skills Canada NL Board of Directors Christine Greene, is getting students excited about possible future careers.

"They want the hands-on experience," she says, "and for many of them, this has been their one and only opportunity to dig in, put their hands on materials, make something of it and use their creativity and realize they might have a little skill that they might want to build on or try."

Greene is passionate about getting young students to think about different careers, enabling them to make better choices as early as high school.

"We are actually the only province in the country that offers this program to Grade 7, 8 and 9 students and we're really proud of that," she said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador