Robocall promising to rid you of jury duty is too good to be true

The Department of Justice and Public Safety is warning the public of a robocall scam that claims to be able to get you out of jury duty in exchange for financial information.

In a news release Monday, the provincial government said the call claims to be from the department and states the caller was chosen at random by their social insurance number.

The scam also makes a connection to the federal election in the call, then requests personal financial information as a way to be exempt from jury summons.

The department says jury summons exemptions can be provided only by the Office of the High Sheriff or a judge. There are penalties associated with skipping jury summons — a court order that requires randomly selected people to attend court on a specific date and time.

Meanwhile, Bay St. George RCMP are warning about a phone scam from live people, as well as automated recordings claiming to be from Citizenship Canada or Service Canada, asking people questions about their SINs and other personal information.

Anyone who receives a suspicious communication should immediately report it to the Anti-Fraud Centre of Canada at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or call 1-888-495-8501.

