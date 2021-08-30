'A heart as big as his stature': Robin Short, gentle giant of N.L.'s sports scene, dead at 56

Robin Short, middle, sports editor for The Telegram and pillar of the Newfoundland and Labrador sports scene, died Sunday at the age of 56 with his wife, Kim Rollings-Short and their son, Cameron, by his side. (Submitted by Kim Rollings-Short)

Robin Short, a pillar of Newfoundland and Labrador's sporting community for over 30 years, has died.

Short was known throughout the province as the sports editor of the Telegram, breaking sports stories from all corners of Newfoundland and Labrador for readers across Canada and the United States.

Standing at six feet and seven inches, tributes have poured in remembering the man as a gentle giant.

Short was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019, and died Sunday due to chemotherapy-related kidney failure. He was 56.

Short's wife, Kim Rollings-Short, remembers Robin as a simple man who loved his job, his friends and family, his garden and a good glass of wine.

"Robin was resilient, positive and to the very end never acknowledged that this was going to get him. He was amazing," Rollings-Short told The St. John's Morning Show Monday.

"Our hearts are shattered. But we are extremely comforted by the beautiful life we shared with Robin and also the wonderful outpouring of tributes and messages from people all over."

Very sad news today hearing about the passing of Robin Short. Robin was Newfoundland’s best, and was always a pleasure to talk with. My family sends our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family at this time. Rest In Peace Robin. <a href="https://t.co/uoCanK2NF5">https://t.co/uoCanK2NF5</a> —@AlexNewhook_

Short's career as a writer brought him all over the world, from the hockey rinks of outport Newfoundland to two Olympic Games in Italy and Vancouver.

He was part of defining moments on both the local and international sports scene, covering curler Brad Gushue's 2006 Olympic gold medal and breaking the news of professional hockey's return to St. John's in 2011.

Sad to hear about the passing of Robin Short. He travelled the world with our team to share our stories and was a big part of the Newfoundland sporting community. He will be missed. Sending our condolences to his family. —@BradGushue

"Robin has done things that many reporters in this province don't get to do. I'm very proud of his colleagues at the Telegram, who he truly adored," Rollings-Short said.

"I joke around all the time and say I was always number three. I knew I was number three, and I knew going into to our relationship I was third. Guy LaFleur was second — he always told me the only person he'd leave me for was Guy LaFleur — and his first love was his job."

Robin Short brought major-league coverage of the AHL to St. John’s for more than two decades. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. <a href="https://t.co/2fNRevKMNa">https://t.co/2fNRevKMNa</a> —@TheAHL

Outside of writing, Rollings-Short said her husband was driven by a desire to help see children play sports, serving on several local sports associations in the province.

"He was always trying to give kids an opportunity to play, and that was one of his passions. To hear from some of his former kids, and current, who he's mentored through basketball, hockey, baseball — that has been amazingly heartwarming. 'Cause that's the man I love and know," she said.

Kim Rollings-Short says Robin Short's biggest achievement in life was his son, Cameron. (Submitted by Kim Rollings-Short)

"He loved doing things about Newfoundland and Labrador, and he loved promoting our province. He was very proud of those athletes."

Tributes continue to pour in, including from Premier Andrew Furey and former premier and St. John's IceCaps owner Danny Williams.

"He earned a reputation as one of the province's most prominent journalists; telling the stories of athletes and providing colourful, informed insight into our sports community," Williams said in a statement Sunday.

"I admired his courage to always speak his mind, and whenever we spoke I was struck by his passion and commitment to promoting sport in Newfoundland and Labrador. His contributions will never be forgotten."

As the province remembers his work and dedication to his craft, Rollings-Short said she'll remember her husband as someone who loved life and his family.

"He was so proud of his son, Cameron. He always said it's his greatest achievement," she said.

"His love of life was incredible, and he had a heart as big as his stature."