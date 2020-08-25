Robin McGrath's vice-principal says she was scared of him

She stood in the courtroom with her head hanging low and her eyes looking down at her hands as she owned up to something she said has been bothering her for more than two years.

She was the vice-principal of a primary-elementary school in Conception Bay South, and one of the few in a position of power within the school who could have stood up to a principal alleged to have assaulted and threatened children.

A publication ban prevents naming some witnesses, because of the close working relationship they had with the children listed as victims in this case.

In a quiet exchange with Crown prosecutor Shawn Patten, the woman talked about why she didn't come forward in the fall of 2017, when she says she saw Robin McGrath get rough with children.

"I struggled with that every single day. I was afraid," she said, her voice trailing off.

"I'm sorry?" said Patten.

"I was afraid of Mr. McGrath."

"Why?"

"I was afraid of his demeanour. I was afraid of the times I saw him get angry. I was afraid because of the comments he made [such as] 'Nobody goes up against me,'" she testified. "Each incident I thought, just like standing here right now, that it's my word against his and I was afraid I would not be believed."

The woman testified she first saw things she identified as problems early in the school year.

Bear hug, yelling, grabbing faces

She testified on Tuesday about McGrath picking up a child who often had difficulty getting dressed to go outside. She said McGrath grabbed the boy from behind, picked him up in a bear hug and squeezed him intermittently until he cried.

"I just looked at that little boy's face," she said, beginning to cry. "I saw tears. I saw it was red. I saw he was afraid."

She also said she saw McGrath scream in a boy's face while holding his cheeks, one of several similar but separate incidents witnesses have mentioned throughout the trial.

Trust me, I knew I had a duty to protect them and I know I fell down on that duty. - McGrath's former vice-principal

She didn't have exact dates for the alleged incidents, but said it must have been before the winter, when she began missing significant time due to stress. She didn't work much after Christmas, but struggled to explain why in a meeting with school district officials.

"I went and told them I couldn't work in that school anymore, that I had to be in a new school and I wanted to tell them why. I couldn't do it. I couldn't find my voice," she said.

"[I thought] let me get out of here and do the right thing once I'm away from here. But trust me. I knew every day that something needed to be done. I knew that these were innocent children and trust me I knew I had a duty to protect them and I know I fell down on that duty."

She's one of several teachers to express grief and regret at not reporting the incidents until the end of the school year when they were approached by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The trial was only slated for 10 days, and that time is up on Friday. Court is not sitting on Wednesday, which leaves only two days for the Crown to wrap up its case and for the defence to call its entire list of witnesses, including McGrath himself.

In the likely event it doesn't finish on time, the final days of the trial will have to be scheduled for a time that works for all three lawyers, the judge and the court's availability.

