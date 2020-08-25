Robin McGrath told teacher he made a student soil his pants, court hears

The assault and uttering threats trial for a school principal heard another revelation on Tuesday — an allegation Robin McGrath is not facing charges over, but one that could help establish a pattern of behaviour during the 2017-18 school year.

A teacher took the stand in the morning and recounted a routine trip to the main office to check her mailbox. She did it every day, and would often pop her head into McGrath's office to ask how his day was going.

This time, however, the teacher came away with a story she'd later recount to police and a provincial court judge.

"I made a kid shit his pants today," the woman recalls McGrath saying.

She asked him to repeat himself, and he did.

She said McGrath then walked around to the front of his desk, picked up a chair and demonstrated what he had done.

"I picked up the chair. I shook the chair and the kid shit his pants," said McGrath, according to the teacher's recollection on the witness stand.

McGrath is not charged with any crime in relation to this incident. Other witnesses have testified to seeing McGrath do the same thing to three other kids, but nobody said they saw this particular incident.

"Are you proud of yourself?" the teacher remembers asking him. She said he muttered a response as he was packing his books and then left the office.

The same teacher raised other concerns with police when she was contacted in June 2018.

She said she had raised concerns with the guidance counsellor earlier in the year about how McGrath was "aggressive" with a particular student, and how the boy's teacher and student assistant seemed to have taken McGrath's lead and were also acting inappropriately.

On one occasion, she said, she was on duty outside during recess and saw McGrath push the boy out of the doorway and into the schoolyard. On cross-examination she said she didn't see McGrath actually push him, but deduced it after seeing the boy stumble through the door with McGrath standing behind him.

McGrath will testify in his own defence later in the trial, and is expected to deny shaking students or pushing the boy.

Rising aggression, deteriorating personal life

Several witnesses have now testified that McGrath's anger seemed to escalate as the school year progressed toward the Christmas break.

They say his personal life also appeared to be in turmoil around the same time.

Three people have now testified about an affair McGrath was said to be having with an instructional resource teacher at the school. Both he and the woman were married, Tuesday morning's witness said.

The guidance counsellor told other staff members she had concerns McGrath could be hurtling toward burnout. She mentioned McGrath had financial issues related to a pair of failed marriages.

Ian Patey, left, is one of McGrath's defence lawyers. He argued the witnesses in the case have a skewed recollection of events due to wrongly believing McGrath had knives in his office. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

On Tuesday, the teacher who testified said McGrath told her he moved his desk to the back of his office so he could sit with his back to the wall. She said he also told her he had knives in his office and "wouldn't go down" in his own office.

Crown prosecutor Shawn Patten stopped the witness as she got into the story about the knives, saying it wasn't relevant.

Defence lawyer Ian Patey argued to the contrary, noting there were no knives in the office other than utensils for eating, but the story of McGrath having knives had spread among many of the witnesses who have testified so far.

Patey said their belief in McGrath being armed and dangerous could have "coloured innocuous events," which they would later tell police were criminal assaults.

