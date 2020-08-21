Guidance counsellor describes toxic culture in Robin McGrath's school

Robin McGrath, an award-winning school administrator, is on trial for assaulting students, and his staff members are painting a picture of a principal who created a culture of fear and feuding within his school.

Four witnesses have now described him as angry and intimidating, with two saying they didn't come forward with allegations of child abuse because they feared for their careers.

On Friday, a guidance counsellor acknowledged it wasn't a good enough reason to sit on the things she saw, but said it was a daily struggle for her.

"I can only try to explain the systematic fear that was happening in the school," she said. "I was scared. I was scared that no one would believe me. I was scared that I would lose my job … because no one is going to believe me, even though I know I have a really good reputation, over Mr. McGrath, who was Principal of the Year one year.… That's why I did not do the right thing."

Indeed, McGrath was named one of Canada's top 51 principals in 2013 while he was at Holy Cross Elementary in Holyrood. He was called one of the "shining examples of the dedicated individuals who work in our school district" by the head of the school district at the time.

Four years later, it's alleged he assaulted four children in a different primary-elementary school.

The name of the school and the staff members testifying at the trial are covered under a publication ban to protect the identities of the children.

Witness acts out allegations with empty chair

On Friday, the guidance counsellor further described one instance of the abuse she says she witnessed.

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Tom Johnson, she was asked to demonstrate the incident. She got up from the witness stand, and placed two chairs directly across from each other.

She sat in one and leaned forward to the other, showing how she saw McGrath within inches of the child's face while screaming at him. She then picked the chair up about three feet off the floor and slammed it onto the carpeted courtroom floor, twice.

It's not about strength and courage, though, is it? It's a matter of duty. - Tom Johnson

The woman started crying after hitting the chair off the floor.

In her testimony, she said she told McGrath to stop it. Johnson pointed out that she didn't mention that to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary or a human resources rep from the school district in recorded statements.

Johnson said McGrath will testify he didn't slam the boy's chair down or touch his face. He'll testify the guidance counsellor was never present for any incidents between him and this particular child.

"It's too bad he doesn't remember something so horrendous he did with his hands," the guidance counsellor replied.

Tom Johnson, formerly the province's consumer advocate, is one of Robin McGrath's lawyers. Johnson and co-counsel Ian Patey often handle matters related to the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Johnson also needled the witness about not reporting the incidents. He asked if she knew that whistleblowers are protected by their union and the school district, and she said yes.

She came forward in June 2018 after a student assistant came to her with other allegations against McGrath. She commended the student assistant for being strong and courageous and inspiring her to do the right thing.

"It's not about strength and courage, though, is it?" asked Johnson. "It's a matter of duty."

"Sometimes they don't go hand in hand," the guidance counsellor answered. "I wish they did."

Testimony continues Monday morning. The trial is slated to last until next Friday.

