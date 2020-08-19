Teacher testifies McGrath told student he'd cut his fingers off

The trial for a principal charged with assaulting four students heard evidence related to a fifth charge on Wednesday — uttering threats to a child.

A substitute teacher took the stand in the morning to speak about her experiences in the six weeks she worked at the K-6 school where Robin McGrath was principal in 2017-18.

The teacher's name and school name are covered by a publication ban to protect the identity of the children.

The woman said McGrath came to her classroom on several occasions to physically move a child into what's known as a quiet room — a sensory space where the boy could calm down when he was acting out.

On one occasion, she said, McGrath came to her classroom after the boy had ripped the wires out of an electronic whiteboard. The teacher said McGrath asked her for a pair of scissors, which she took out from a locked drawer and handed to the principal.

She said he then told the boy if he ripped the wires out again, he'd cut his fingers off.

"[The student] looked at me, surprised," the teacher said. "I don't know that he knew that Mr. McGrath didn't mean he would do it."

Despite saying McGrath had anger in his voice, the witness said she didn't think he was serious so she didn't report it.

"I never felt Mr. McGrath's intent was to harm [the student]," she said. "I thought it was just to correct him and to prevent it from happening again."

The student involved in the threats is the same boy who another witness said was assaulted by McGrath a few weeks after the alleged scissors incident.

The other witness said McGrath dragged the boy from his chair and into a cold shower, kneeing him in the back of the head in the process.

Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon with the Crown prosecutor calling a student assistant who worked in the school.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador