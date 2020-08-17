C.B.S. principal forced mute child into cold shower, teacher testifies at trial

The principal of a K-6 school in Conception Bay South is alleged to have assaulted a child with a severe disability on several occasions, including one in which he dragged the Grade 4 student into a cold shower.

Robin McGrath's assault trial started Monday at provincial court in St. John's with shocking revelations from an instructional resource teacher who taught children with disabilities at Admiral's Academy.

Stephanie Lidstone started working at the school in November 2017, and says she was told by McGrath that he wanted to be in charge of discipline inside the walls of her classroom.

One day before Christmas, her student didn't want to go to music class. Lidstone said she did as she was told and called McGrath.

She said McGrath came to her classroom and asked the student if he wanted a shower. Lidstone said the boy, who was mostly non-verbal, stayed silent.

She said McGrath tipped him off his chair onto the floor, and then dragged him across the instructional resource room to a bathroom and placed him in the shower. She said McGrath turned on the cold water and doused the child.

Lidstone said she cleaned him up and the boy went to music class.

When asked by Crown prosecutor Shawn Patten what the child did during all of this, Lidstone said he stayed silent. When asked what she did, Lidstone broke down crying.

"I didn't say anything."

Teacher saw several incidents

Lidstone wasn't a permanent teacher at the school, and said she felt intimidated and threatened by McGrath.

She told the court that soon after the shower incident, McGrath told her, "What happens in Room 112, stays in Room 112. We're like the Mafia here."

Lidstone described another incident with the same child in which, she said, McGrath drove his hand into the boy's collarbone and told her if you apply pressure on that spot, he'll do whatever he's told to do.

Admiral's Academy is one of the newest schools in the province. It is for kids from kindergarten to Grade 6 in the Conception Bay South community of Kelligrews.

By January, she testified, the student was so scared of the principal that his demeanour changed. All anyone had to do was mention McGrath and the boy would go silent.

"He was afraid. It was very visible that he was afraid to get in trouble."

McGrath is charged with four counts of assault on four separate children. He's also facing one count of uttering threats. So far, the court has heard evidence related to only one child.

2nd staff member came forward

Lidstone continued testifying Monday afternoon, undergoing cross-examination by McGrath's lawyers, Tom Johnson and Ian Patey.

They asked her about a scheduling problem she had at the school, which she referred to her union. Johnson said several teachers will testify on McGrath's behalf to say Lidstone complained to them about the scheduling issue, but never about the allegations of assault.

Lidstone said it was because she was scared, and grew frustrated at what she perceived as questions about why she didn't do something to help the kids earlier.

Police became involved after a student assistant came to her in June 2018 and said she witnessed McGrath assault a child.

They went to the guidance counsellor, who then went to the school district, and then police.

Lidstone also said McGrath's advice to her violated the student's behavioural management plan — a guideline set out at the beginning of the school year for when the child exhibited certain behaviours.

This child's plan stated that his parents had to be called to pick him up from school if he was acting up for one hour. Lidstone said the boy's parents were not contacted for any of the incidents she observed.

She said McGrath told her repeatedly that he and the child's mother had an agreement that McGrath would be notified by teachers when the child was non-compliant with teachers. Lidstone said she heard it over and over from McGrath, but never heard it once from the boy's mother.

McGrath has been suspended from his job since the allegations were brought to police in June 2018. His suspension is currently without pay.

