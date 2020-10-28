Judge dismisses parts of testimony at Robin McGrath trial, doesn't rule out witness collusion

A provincial court judge overseeing the trial of a school principal has decided to disregard parts of testimony that included new allegations lobbed at the accused.

Robin McGrath stands charged for four counts of assault and one count of uttering threats at children in a K-7 school in Conception Bay South. During his trial, witnesses raised 13 different allegations against the man who was their boss during the 2017-2018 school year.

Judge David Orr ruled on Friday that he will only consider the testimony given on the five counts McGrath was charged with. The rest is inadmissible.

Judge David Orr is presiding over Robin McGrath's assault trial in St. John's. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

It's called similar fact evidence — testimony about past behaviour that doesn't directly relate to a criminal charge.

When admissible, a prosecutor can use evidence from one charge to show that a person is capable of committing all of the offences for which they are charged. They can also use testimony not related to any charges to show a pattern of behaviour.

In order for it to be ruled admissible in this case, prosecutor Shawn Patten needed to prove all the allegations were similar in nature, and were not affected by witnesses speaking to each other before the trial.

Orr said elements of the evidence were consistent — the allegations were usually McGrath getting physical towards children with disabilities as a form of discipline — but on the whole, it wasn't similar enough to pass the legal tests to be ruled admissible.

Crown prosecutor Shawn Patten filed a similar fact evidence application in an effort to include testimony not directly related to the charges he is facing. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

There was also the issue of all the witnesses speaking to each other before going to police. McGrath's lawyers said this amounted to collusion, but Crown prosecutor Shawn Patten disagreed.

In the end, the judge said Patten hadn't done enough to prove there was no collusion.

"I am not satisfied that the Crown has shown on a balance of probabilities that the evidence was not intentionally tainted by collusion," Orr said. "It was clear that all the witnesses discussed the evidence with each other and did so on more than one occasion."

The 13 allegations that came up at trial spanned the school year, and only came out that June when a student assistant went to the guidance counsellor. More staff members came forward, and several of them spoke with each other before meeting with a human resources rep from the school board, and then investigators from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Those allegations included dragging a child into a cold shower, grabbing the faces of several students, picking them up in their chairs and slamming them to the floor, pinching an ear, stepping on a hand, and digging his fingers into a child's "pressure point."

Lawyers will be back in court next month to handle closing submissions. Orr will then decide whether to find McGrath guilty or not.

