Assault charges dismissed against school principal Robin McGrath

Former high school principal Robin McGrath had been accused of four counts of assault and one count of uttering threats toward children. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Former high school principal Robin McGrath has been acquitted of four counts of assault and one count of uttering threats toward children in a K-7 school in Conception Bay South.

Judge David Orr dismissed the charges Tuesday morning in provincial court in St. John's.

Over the course of McGrath's trial, witnesses raised 13 different allegations against McGrath, involving the 2017-18 school year.

The Crown accused McGrath of assaulting four children with special needs, including stepping on a child's hand, dousing another child with water until they vomited and dragging a child from their car into the school.

The names of children, teachers and the school cannot be named due to a publication ban.

During the trial, defence lawyer Tom Johnson told the court McGrath was protected by Section 43 of the Criminal Code, which states that every school teacher, parent or person standing in the place of a parent is justified in using force to correct a pupil or child under his care, if the force doesn't exceed what is reasonable under the circumstances.

Orr said he was satisfied the section applied in the case, as the Crown would need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the force was excessive.

More to come