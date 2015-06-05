C.B.S. principal officially charged with assaulting students

Robin McGrath was not in court on Tuesday morning when his name was called. Instead, he had two high-priced lawyers representing him.

What many people knew was coming for weeks finally came. McGrath was formally charged with four counts of assault and one count of uttering threats, all against his former students at Admiral's Academy in Kelligrews.

Nothing was dealt with at the court appearance. Instead, it was set over to April 16, when the Crown prosecutor will announce how their side wants to proceed.

The judge imposed a publication ban on the identities of the victims, since they are all children. CBC News previously obtained an internal email sent by the school district, which stated they were students at the K-7 school.

Experienced legal team, but not in criminal court

McGrath is being represented by Ian Patey and Thomas Johnson, both lawyers with the firm O'Dea Earle.

Johnson boasts the coveted Queen's Counsel designation, and spent a decade as the province's consumer advocate.

While both lawyers have extensive backgrounds in things like labour law and civil litigation, neither is known for practising criminal law.

Last week, the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association announced its intention to back McGrath should he choose to fight back against his unpaid suspension by the school district.

They asked teachers to sign a letter and send it to the district if they were on board. The letter referenced a lack of resources in schools leading to safety concerns.

