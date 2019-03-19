K-7 principal heading to trial for alleged assaults on students with disabilities

A man who was once named one of the top elementary school principals in Canada will stand trial for allegedly assaulting four students with special needs.

Robin McGrath will have a five-day trial starting May 25 at provincial court in St. John's. He is charged with four counts of assault and a single count of uttering threats.

The complainants for each charge were students between kindergarten and Grade 6. Each of them had behavioural or learning disabilities.

McGrath was suspended without pay from his position as principal of Admiral's Academy in Conception Bay South. The allegations first came to light in June 2018, but he wasn't charged until March 2019.

In a recent development, a judge granted his lawyers access to McGrath's school files for the purpose of defending his case. McGrath had been trying to access his old files for months, and had submitted access-to-information requests to no avail.

The application his lawyer submitted in court gave insight into a likely cornerstone of his defence — Section 43 of the Criminal Code, which allows teachers to use force in the "correction" of students, if the force is deemed to be reasonable.

A Supreme Court of Canada ruling in 2004 narrowed the scope of Section 43, especially how it relates to teachers. The ruling established that teachers cannot use force as punishment, but may use "reasonable force" in some situations, such as to remove a child from a classroom.

McGrath has had a long career as a teacher and principal at several schools around the Avalon Peninsula.

In 2013, he was one of 51 people named to a list of the country's most outstanding principals by a national organization called the Learning Partnership.

