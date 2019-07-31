Skip to Main Content
Robin Hood Bay landfill reopens after industrial accident
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Robin Hood Bay landfill reopens after industrial accident

The St. John's landfill is open again after an incident on Tuesday sent an employee to hospital.

City employee sent to hospital as a precaution after Tuesday's incident

CBC News ·
The St. John's landfill reopened Wednesday after an industrial accident the day before. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

The Robin Hood Bay Landfill is open again in St. John's after an industrial accident shut it down Tuesday. 

A notice from the City of St. John's issued Wednesday said the site is open for commercial drop-off as of 8 a.m. and for residents at noon. 

Police, firefighters and occupational health and safety officers all responded to the incident at the landfill around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. 

None of the agencies have commented on the nature of the incident, but the city said an employee was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.