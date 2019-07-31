Robin Hood Bay landfill reopens after industrial accident

The Robin Hood Bay Landfill is open again in St. John's after an industrial accident shut it down Tuesday.

A notice from the City of St. John's issued Wednesday said the site is open for commercial drop-off as of 8 a.m. and for residents at noon.

Police, firefighters and occupational health and safety officers all responded to the incident at the landfill around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

None of the agencies have commented on the nature of the incident, but the city said an employee was taken to hospital as a precaution.

