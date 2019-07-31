Robin Hood Bay landfill reopens after industrial accident
The St. John's landfill is open again after an incident on Tuesday sent an employee to hospital.
City employee sent to hospital as a precaution after Tuesday's incident
The Robin Hood Bay Landfill is open again in St. John's after an industrial accident shut it down Tuesday.
A notice from the City of St. John's issued Wednesday said the site is open for commercial drop-off as of 8 a.m. and for residents at noon.
Police, firefighters and occupational health and safety officers all responded to the incident at the landfill around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
None of the agencies have commented on the nature of the incident, but the city said an employee was taken to hospital as a precaution.
