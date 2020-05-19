Long lines at Robin Hood Bay as dump begins accepting bulk garbage

Those looking to dump some trash at the Robin Hood Bay landfill Tuesday face lengthy lines and long waits. (Submitted)

Anyone planning to drop off some garbage at the Robin Hood Bay landfill Tuesday will likely be in for a long wait.

Long lineups formed at the dump on Tuesday morning, as the landfill opened for residential drop-off for residents with last names A through J. Last week, residents with surnames A through E were allowed to use the dump Monday, with F to J on Tuesday, but the landfill was closed Monday this weekend due to the Victoria Day holiday.

In a press release, the City of St. John's warned of high volumes of traffic filling the Robin Hood Bay parking lot, with possible wait times of two to three hours.

The city also asked drivers not to block commercial vehicles heading to the landfill or recycling facility and not to wait on East White Hills Road.

The City of St. John's warned Tuesday morning of waits of up to three hours. (Submitted)

The landfill was closed on Monday for the Victoria Day holiday and began accepting bulk garbage when it reopened Tuesday.

The city asks residents to follow the schedule based on surnames when bringing garbage for residential drop-off:

May 19: Surnames A-J

May 20: Surnames K-O

May 21: Surnames P-T

May 22: Surnames U-Z

Those who cannot visit on the day designated by their last name may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

