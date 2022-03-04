Legendary Labrador West snowmobiler racing vintage sleds
Robert Watson has a collection of old machines.
Whether it's the cross-Labrador Cain's Quest endurance race, or drag races across Tanya Lake, snowmobiling has deep roots in Labrador.
Robert Watson has been racing for decades, with machines that go just as far back.
See his story in the video above.
