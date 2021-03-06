The latest tribute to Dr. Fitzgerald comes in cookie form

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald has become an icon across Newfoundland and Labrador over the last year.

The chief medical officer of health's handling of the province's pandemic response, coupled by the ups and downs of the live COVID-19 briefings since March 2020, have skyrocketed Fitzgerald's popularity among residents from coast to coast.

That's led a number of artists and craft enthusiasts to pay homage to Fitzgerald through their own work, as a way to say thank you for helping see the province through such an unprecedented time.

During Halloween, a likeness to Fitzgerald became a staple costume.

A Facebook fan group boasts over 16,000 members, while more than 20,000 people have signed a petition to have Memorial University's new science building named in Fitzgerald's honour.

Robert Power whipped together a batch of Dr. Fitzgerald cookies to show his support for the Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health. (CBC)

Most recently, Robert Power made crafted his own tribute — in the form of a cookie.

"There was something in February about seeing Dr. Fitzgerald there every day trying to get us through this, wearing the red jacket and the scarf with the hearts on it," Power told CBC News.

"[It was] such a message of caring she was giving us, and the catch phrase of 'hold fast Newfoundland and Labrador' which still gives me goose bumps when I hear it."

And, as it turns out, Fitzgerald is a fan of her cookie likeness.

Wow! Those are some mad skills, Rob. 😍 —@CMOH_NL

