Robert King, wanted in C.B.S. drugstore armed robberies, arrested

A man who was identified by police as a suspect in two armed robbery in as many months at the same drugstore in Conception Bay South has been arrested.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it arrested Robert King Tuesday afternoon at a home in St. John's without incident.

He was held in custody to appear in provincial court in St. John's Wednesday.

King was wanted in a connection with an armed robbery on Oct. 10 at the Lawtons Drugs store on the C.B.S. Highway.

Since his arrest, King has also been charged with a second armed robbery at the same drug store on Nov. 20.

Police allege King entered the drug store around 4 p.m. with an undisclosed weapon and demanded drugs.

In the Oct. 10 robbery, the RNC said, King is accused of making off with opioids, stimulants like fentanyl patches, and other prescription narcotics.

King is facing charges of armed robbery for both incidents.

