A St. John's man said he is lucky to be alive after he was struck by two cars in a hit and run in St. John's.

Robert Howell, 33, was walking down Columbus Drive toward The Village Shopping Centre on July 21, before he stepped onto the crosswalk at Blackmarsh Road.

"I was crossing the road, and then there was this black blur in my right peripheral, and next thing I know I'm waking up to paramedics," he said.

Howell suffered a broken leg, cuts and bruises.

"I had the green light on a crosswalk, and he come flying around the corner off the crosstown onto Blackmarsh, so I'm assuming he was still going at least 70 [km/h] at this point," he said.

It could be worse … that's what I keep telling myself. - Robert Howell

"When he hit me, he launched me about four meters across the road and that's when I hit the second car."

The driver of the second vehicle that inadvertently hit Howell stayed at the scene. The damage to that car was extensive.

"The fact that I was released from hospital three days later … the amount of progress that I've made … everyone is stunned."

Howell suffered a broken leg, cuts and bruises, but he says his medical team is stunned his injuries weren't more severe. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Hoping for closure

Howell said the police are looking for a dark-coloured, late model Jeep Patriot that would have major front-end damage.

The police also believe the driver who hit Howell was a man in his 30's.

"I'm not angry because he hit me — accidents happen," he said.

"It's the fact that he left me there, that's what hurts the most … to just leave a man bleeding on the road like that, that's cold."

Howell says he's feeling a lot of anger and resentment — not because he was hit, but because the driver left him for dead. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Howell's injuries will have him laid up for a while, and as a father of six, he said the accident has affected a lot of people.

"I'm thankful to be here, but there's still a lot of anger and resentment," he said.

"But it could be worse, and that's just what I keep telling myself."

And despite his ordeal, Howell is choosing to remain positive.

"It's one of those situations where, either you can laugh or you can scream, and laughing seems to be a lot more helpful."

