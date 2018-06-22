Robbery at ATM reported outside bank in east-end St. John's

A person was injured during a robbery at an ATM in St. John's, say the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The RNC are investigating a "robbery with violence" that was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police have released few details about the alleged robbery, saying only that it happened outside a bank in the city's east end.

Police say a man who had been using the ATM was slightly injured when he was confronted by more than one suspect, who then ran away from the scene.

The matter is still under investigation.

