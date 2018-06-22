Skip to Main Content
Robbery at ATM reported outside bank in east-end St. John's
Robbery at ATM reported outside bank in east-end St. John's

A person was injured during a robbery at an ATM in St. John's, say police.

Victim suffered minor injuries, say police

One person was injured during a robbery at an ATM at a bank in the east end of St. John's on Thursday night, say the RNC. (CBC)

A person was injured during a robbery at an ATM in St. John's, say the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The RNC are investigating a "robbery with violence" that was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police have released few details about the alleged robbery, saying only that it happened outside a bank in the city's east end.

Police say a man who had been using the ATM was slightly injured when he was confronted by more than one suspect, who then ran away from the scene.

The matter is still under investigation.

