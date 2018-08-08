Armed thieves in stolen car rob St. John's pawn shop

Police are looking for two armed men who robbed a St. John's pawnshop during the noon hour Wednesday.

According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the men wore masks and made off with a quantity of merchandise from Traders on Freshwater Road.

The pair then fled in a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, reported stolen Aug. 1.

Police say the robbery happened around 12:15 p.m. and they are looking for dashcam footage from anyone in the area around that time.

The men were described by witnesses as about 5 feet 8 tall with a slim build. Both wore dark clothes.

