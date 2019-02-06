Lone suspect sought in St. John's armed robbery

Police are looking for a male suspect who they say entered a St. John's store with a weapon and stole cash.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to a store around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Staff reported the man had a weapon, but police did not say what kind of weapon it was.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

None of the staff were injured in the incident, the RNC said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

