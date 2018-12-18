Man arrested for allegedly robbing St. John's bank with a weapon: RNC
He is in police custody after the Tuesday morning incident.
The incident happened Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. on Torbay Road
Police say a man is in custody after an alleged bank robbery in the east end of St. John's on Tuesday.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the incident happened at 11:30 a.m. at the Scotiabank on Torbay Road in the Fall River Plaza.
The suspect used a weapon, according to police, but it's not clear at this time what it was.
Police say charges are pending.