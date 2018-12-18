Skip to Main Content
Man arrested for allegedly robbing St. John's bank with a weapon: RNC

Man arrested for allegedly robbing St. John's bank with a weapon: RNC

He is in police custody after the Tuesday morning incident.

The incident happened Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. on Torbay Road

CBC News ·
It appeared to be business as usual Tuesday afternoon after an alleged bank robbery in the east end of St. John's. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Police say a man is in custody after an alleged bank robbery in the east end of St. John's on Tuesday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the incident happened at 11:30 a.m. at the Scotiabank on Torbay Road in the Fall River Plaza. 

The suspect used a weapon, according to police, but it's not clear at this time what it was. 

Police say charges are pending. 

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|