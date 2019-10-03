Would-be robber restrained by customer at St. John's store

An attempted robbery was foiled by a customer who restrained the suspect until police arrived at a St. John's convenience store Wednesday night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to a business in the centre city area around 7:30 p.m., where it was reported a woman wearing a disguise had attempted to rob the store.

Police said a customer detained the would-be thief. A 36-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is facing charges of robbery and disguise with intent.

Police say they believe the woman was also involved in two other robberies during the summer — one on July 27 and the other on Aug. 10.

She's facing another charge of robbery, as well as a charge of robbery with violence, in relation to those incidents.

The woman was held overnight in lockup to appear in provincial court in St. John's on Thursday.

