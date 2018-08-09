2 men arrested after man, 63, assaulted in home during robbery, RCMP say

Two men have been arrested and charged after police were called to a robbery at a home in Port aux Basques last week.

The RCMP were called to the home of a 63-year-old man on Aug. 2.

He told police that two men entered his home and assaulted him before fleeing on foot.

The man was injured during the attack and later treated and released.

Port aux Basques and Corner Brook RCMP officers investigated and arrested two men.

Both men, ages 30 and 38, are charged with robbery, forcible confinement, disguise with intent and uttering threats.

They were scheduled to appear in provincial court in Stephenville on Aug. 9.

