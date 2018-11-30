Court of Appeal upholds decision to stay ephedrine-shipping case against Rob King

Newfoundland and Labrador's top court has rejected the Crown's appeal in the case of a businessman and fitness company owner accused of illegally shipping ephedrine across the border.

While the three Court of Appeal judges all agreed on that decision, they were split on the reasons for doing so.

And two of them said the Supreme Court of Canada should provide more clarity on how timelines associated with the right to a speedy trial should be calculated.

In July 2013, Rob King of Heavyweights Training Centre was charged with three counts under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, related to the alleged export of ephedrine.

But last year, a Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court judge ruled that King's right to a speedy trial had been violated, and stayed the charges.

That ruling was based on the so-called Jordan decision — a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that put limits on how long it takes from charges being laid until the end of the trial.

In 2016, the Supreme Court of Canada set new deadlines for both superior and provincial court cases to battle "a culture of complacency towards delay." (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

In provincial court cases, that timeline is 18 months. In superior courts, it's 30 months.

According to the Court of Appeal decision, there was a total delay of more than 44 months between the laying of charges and the expected end of King's trial.

United on decision, divided on reasons

While the Court of Appeal unanimously agreed that the charges should remain stayed, they were divided on how they got there.

Justice Leo Barry rejected the Crown's contention that a chunk of that time period should be pinned on the defence.

"I do not accept the Crown's submission that the trial judge erred and that it was the inaction of defence counsel which contributed approximately one year of unnecessary delay to the proceedings," Barry wrote in the decision.

Barry agreed with the trial judge, Justice Valerie Marshall, who found that even with an allowance of six months for "exceptional circumstance delay," the resulting 38 months of delay was beyond the Jordan timeline.

"I find no error with her approach and her findings," Barry wrote.

Rob King is embraced by his partner after a Supreme Court judge stayed ephedrine-shipping charges against him in March 2017. King's lawyer Averill Baker is pictured at left. (Rob Antle/CBC)

But the other two appeal court judges disagreed with Barry on how to deal with delays linked to the disclosure of records, and decisions on a series of pre-trial applications.

"My colleague accepts that the Crown bears total responsibility for the delay associated with the defence request for disclosure of additional records from Health Canada," Justice Lois Hoegg wrote.

"On the facts of this case, I simply cannot agree with that position."

Hoegg also noted that "the time judges take to decide pre-trial applications has been the subject of divergent opinion in Canada" when it comes to calculating Jordan timelines.

While Barry treated the five months it took to do that as part of the trial, and included them in the 30-month deadline, Hoegg notes that "other courts have approached the issue differently."

In the King case, however, it didn't matter, because it still wouldn't have dropped the time below 30 months.

"Nevertheless, I am disinclined to the notion that the time a judge takes to decide pre-trial applications should be included in the 30-month presumptive ceiling," Hoegg wrote.

She called for the country's top court to weigh in.

"Given the different approaches taken by different provincial courts, it seems to me that the Supreme Court of Canada must decide this issue."

Justice Francis O'Brien concurred with Hoegg's reasons.

'Competing views within the RCMP' about legality

On a separate note, the Court of Appeal decision indicated that there were "competing views within the RCMP regarding the legality of the activity being carried out by Mr. King."

According to the decision, one investigation in 2011 and 2012 into King's actions was discontinued without charges being laid.

But a renewed investigation in 2013 saw him charged with those three breaches of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act that are now stayed.

King has long maintained that he was not breaking the law.

"I've done nothing wrong, and I'm getting smeared everywhere for something I didn't do," he said in a 2013 interview with CBC News.