Philanthropist, businessman Rob Crosbie named to Order of Canada

Philanthropist and businessman Rob Crosbie of St. John's has been named a member of the Order of Canada. (Nature Conservancy of Canada)

A scion of one of Newfoundland and Labrador's most prominent families in business and politics has been named to the Order of Canada.

Rob Crosbie of St. John's is being named a member of the Order of Canada for his contributions "to industry and for his volunteerism and philanthropy in support of education, health care and community initiatives," according to a statement Thursday morning from the office of the Governor General.

Crosbie is chairman of the Crosbie Group of companies, the son of the late businessman Andrew Crosbie, and nephew of former federal cabinet minister John Crosbie.

There were 103 new appointments announced Thursday morning, with Crosbie the sole representative from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Crosbie has volunteered with the Nature Conservancy of Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador for nearly 10 years.

"He has helped NCC reach out to businesses, corporations and communities with a real appreciation for the outdoors and need to raise funds to undertake important land conservation work in the province," according to a biography of him on the organization's website.

Crosbie and the other appointments will receive their insignia at a ceremony at a later date.

