'It's still raw after 13 years': Loved ones remember those lost to road traffic incidents

Jim Dinn, left, and Paul Dinn, right, lost their brother Mike 13 years ago. Mike died while riding his bike on the Outer Ring Road. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

It's been 13 years since Mike Dinn died while riding his bike on the Outer Ring Road. But no matter how much time has passed, his brothers Jim and Paul Dinn say the day they lost him will forever live in their memories.

Jim says his brother's death robbed him of a beloved sibling, his mother of a son, and his nephews of a father. He says it also robbed him and his family of 13 years filled with Mike's love, laughter and support.

"The suddenness of the accident, I think more importantly too, robbed us of the opportunity to say goodbye," said Jim.

The brothers, along with others who share similar stories to theirs, spoke Wednesday at an event honouring those who were killed or seriously injured in road traffic incidents. Paul Dinn says many may refer to these incidents as "accidents," but that accidents are not preventable. What happened to his brother unfortunately could have been, he says.

"We sat with Mike, all our family in the hospital for two, three days on life support, hoping for the best… which never came," said Paul. "We're gonna continue to do our best to make our highways safer so that no one gets that call."

'The reality is that you'll grieve forever,' says loved one

Shannon Pittman, 40, died in hospital following a five car pileup on the Trans-Canada Highway in April 2016. His wife, Sarah Pittman, remembers him as smart, handsome and exuberant. (Submitted by family of Shannon Pittman)

Sarah Pittman's husband, Shannon Pittman, was a passenger in an SUV that was struck by a five-tonne truck at full-speed on the Trans-Canada Highway in April 2016. He was 40 when he died.

"When the elderly die, we say goodbye to their past," said Pittman. "When a young person like Shannon dies and is killed unexpectedly, we had to say goodbye to the future we had anticipated, which was ripped away in such a cruel manner."

Pittman, who remembers her husband as smart, handsome and exuberant, says she doesn't leave the house very often. She says one of the main reasons she stays home is because she feels enraged by the number of distracted drivers she sees whenever she has to drive somewhere.

People gathered in the East Block lobby of the Confederation Building on Wednesday at an event honouring those who were killed or seriously injured in road traffic incidents. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"The reality is that you'll grieve forever," said Pittman.

Michael Shea, a collision analyst with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's traffic services section, says he sympathizes with people like Pittman. He says he has witnessed first-hand the pain and suffering from friends, family, co-workers and reporters who have had to witness these types of fatal events.

"It's fair to say that a traffic collision has impacted all of our lives," said Shea. "These collisions have changed my emotional, physical response to them. It has further altered my day-to-day relationships with my family and friends."

Emotional after many years

Hannah Thorne, 18, died following a two-vehicle collision on Route 75, near New Harbour, N.L. (Facebook)

Hannah Thorne was 18 when she was killed by two men racing each other on Route 75 near New Harbour, N.L.

Her mother, Gail Thorne, says "in the eyes of the law," both men responsible for her daughter's death were charged and convicted of negligent driving, causing death and bodily harm while street racing.

"But in mine and many others, what they did was nothing less than murder."

It's been six years since Thorne lost her daughter, and she says Hannah's death doesn't get any easier to talk about. She says her heart aches for Hannah every day, and that it will for the rest of her life.

Gail Thorne, mother of Hannah Thorne, says her daughter's death pains her every day. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"Because of the reckless decisions of others, I will never get to touch, to kiss, or to hug my precious Hannah again," said Thorne.

Thorne remembers her daughter as funny and witty, someone who loved music and hanging out with friends. Like Jim and Paul Dinn, Thorne says her daughter's death was preventable, and that many road vehicle incidents are.

Paul remembers the day his brother Mike died as a sunny June day that was horribly disrupted when he was told to leave work to go to the emergency room. For Jim, his brother's death left a hole in his family's lives.

"I swore I wouldn't get upset over this," said Jim, with tears in his eyes. "But it's still raw after 13 years."

