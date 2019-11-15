Families, friends remember road crash victims and survivors in St. John's

With Friday marking the National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims, an event at Royal Newfoundland Constabulary headquarters in St. John's remembered people killed or injured on Newfoundland and Labrador roads, changing the lives of the victims and their families forever.

The room was filled with supporters, sharing stories and offering support to families of crash victims. Political leaders and police offered words of encouragement, stressing the importance of road and highway safety across the province.

'My life is ruined'

Randy White's accident was just one tragic story inside of a room filled with them Friday.

Twenty years ago, he was driving his Jeep when a driver cut in front of him. To avoid hitting the other vehicle, White swerved, rolling his Jeep into a ditch, landing upside down, the roof collapsed.

"It's shocking. My life is ruined," White told CBC News.

At the time, White was working with the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, with plans to move into a career with the RNC. He had the recruitment papers on his nightstand the evening of his crash.

White suffered a severe brain injury in the crash. He spent over a year in hospital relearning how to walk, talk and eat.

Today he still struggles, but Marina White, Randy's mother, said he's been working hard since that unfortunate Saturday.

"It's something that we live with every day. It impacts our lives, it impacted the lives of friends, family and even the community," she said.

White said her son's accident was preventable, and said people who choose to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs or while they're distracted — as in her son's case — have no thought for the possible consequence of their actions.

"They could hurt somebody else. Kill somebody else. That impacts your family for the rest of their lives," she said.

"It's not something that you can get over."

Distracted driving

Sarah Pittman and Frankie Ralph remember their husbands, Shannon Pittman and Randy Ralph, who died as a result of a crash caused by a distracted driver on their way home from their teaching jobs at the Whitbourne Youth Centre in April 2016.

The men were carpooling and headed for home on a beautiful, sunny, clear day, said Ralph — a day like any other.

A truck had entered the Trans-Canada Highway from the Butter Pot Park ramp with an unsecured ATV in the back. The driver lost control of the truck, ending up in the median, while traffic in the west and east lanes stopped, slowed and moved out of the way.

Pittman said as the RAV4 carrying their husbands approached the scene, the driver, like the others on the highway, slowed his speed to a crawl. They were hit by a distracted delivery driver in a cube van driving nearly 100 km/h.

Randy Ralph died on impact. Shannon Pittman suffered a significant head injury, and despite successful neurosurgery was declared brain dead and removed from life support within 24 hours of the crash.

Pittman received a call about the accident and rushed to the hospital with her family.

"It was an image that will never leave me," she said.

Ralph, meanwhile, had no idea what happened but hadn't heard from her husband. Her son showed her an image of the crash scene but Ralph said she didn't recognize the vehicle her husband was travelling in.

She began calling hospitals, but none had admitted anyone named Randy Ralph. She eventually asked for Shannon Pittman and learned he had been admitted. Not knowing what to do, she went to that hospital — and soon found out why her husband's name wasn't on any admittance list.

"Randy was still in that vehicle that was mangled on the road. They couldn't get him out."

Today the women are safe driving advocates, in the hope of preventing other families from experiencing what they went through that day.

Reckless driving

Gail Thorne lost her daughter, Hannah, to two drivers who were street racing in July 2016.

Thorne said race had been running for 10 kilometres before one of the male drivers, in a Ford F150, struck her mother-in-law's vehicle, sending her to the hospital for nine months and killing Hannah, who was a passenger.

The drivers broke multiple traffic laws, she said.

"Probably every one that you could think of. They crossed over a double solid line and went head on into my mother's small car," Thorne said.

Thorne said her daughter had been on her way home from her third day at a summer job in Carbonear. She was 18, recently graduated from high school and was accepted to study office administration at the College of the North Atlantic in St. John's for the fall.

Thorne said she and her husband had purchased a car for Hannah, and it was registered and waiting for her at home the day of the crash.

"They got five minutes from the house when this happened," Thorne said.

Gail Thorne remembers her daughter as happy and active, and a musician who loved to make people laugh.

"She was just a sweetheart. My life is not my life anymore," Thorne said.

"My life died with her. This is a new life, and quite frankly I don't like this new life."

