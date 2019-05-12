Rising water levels along highway 520 threatens road closure in central Labrador

Residents in central Labrador are scrambling to re-arrange their Sunday evening plans as high levels on the Goose River are threatening to shut down highway 520 otherwise known as the road to North West River.

"Residents are advised that the water levels at the Goose River Bridge are high and road could be closed soon," according to the town of North West River's website.

Two years ago, nearly to the day, washouts cut the communities of North West River and Sheshatshiu off from Happy Valley-Goose Bay. There is no other road in or out of those communities. A few days after the road washed out, the community of Mud Lake flooded.

Water is flowing on one side of the river now under the bridge. People told me it was all stop just a short time earlier <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCLabrador?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbclabrador</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lm0jBz7dUH">pic.twitter.com/Lm0jBz7dUH</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

Earlier in the evening, people said the river was completely plugged with ice around the bridge. When CBC arrived at he scene, a visible channel was open on one side of the bridge allowing water to flow through. For some, the high levels are cause for concern.

"It's pretty scary," Henry White said.

"I'm originally from Mud Lake and I seen what happened in Mud Lake and I think it's gonna happen again."

On the other hand, David Michelin said now that the water is moving, his mind is at ease.

"I think it'll start moving out again now," he said. "What's backed up, I don't think will get any worse," he said.

Though the line is going down, the chart is showing the shrinking proximity of the river to Goose River bridge. Notice how quickly water levels rose. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCLabrador?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCLabrador</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/ICVq8vyuhb">pic.twitter.com/ICVq8vyuhb</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

Hopeful sign

Incumbent Liberal candidate for Lake Melville Perry Trimper said the level was rising steadily throughout the day on Sunday but by evening, there was a hopeful sign.

"The river is opening up and we're hoping that will take the pressure off," he said, adding the Department of Transportation and Works and contractor Grey Rock Construction have been conducting hourly checks along the river over the past 48 hours.

"They have a stream gauge they are using to monitor the level."

The base of these power lines are under water just up from the Goose River bridge. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCLabrador?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbclabrador</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/gGx4vhGoO4">pic.twitter.com/gGx4vhGoO4</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

The mayors of North West River and Happy Valley-Goose Bay as well as the chief of Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation have all been to the area to check on the situation.

"Nobody is pulling any emergency buttons right now but certainly, we wanted to be prepared," Trimper said.

I think it's important to share as much information with the people that it might affect as possible. - David Kieser

When the road shut down in 2017, larger trucks were used to navigate the highway for medical patients needing to attend appointments at the Happy Valley-Goose Bay health centre. When the road became impassable, a helicopter put on standby.

Trimper said he's spoken with the CEO of Labrador-Grenfell Health and they are on standby to put their emergency plan into action, if needed.

"We know that we have some people in our community with ... medical needs and they need to know in advance of what's happening," North West River mayor David Kieser said.

David Kieser, the mayor of North West River, says people, especially those with medical conditions, need to know the status of the road. (Submitted)

The town of North West River will be keeping their website updated with information and people with questions or concerns should contact the town's manager.

"I think it's important to share as much information with the people that it might affect as possible," Kieser said.

