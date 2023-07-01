Registered Nurses' Union and N.L. government reach tentative agreement

The tentative agreement will be presented to the 5,800 members of the Registered Nurses' Union, who work in a range of settings across the province, including St. John's Health Sciences Centre, pictured here. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Registered Nurses' Union and the provincial government have reached a tentative agreement after a lengthy negotiation period.

In a press release Saturday afternoon, the union said the tentative agreement includes a pay increase that will help to recruit and retain nurses.

The provincial Department of Health said more details on the collective agreement will be released after the offer is ratified.

The union said it will present the offer to its members in the coming week.

"Our members have been the lowest paid in all of Canada for years," said Yvette Coffey, the president of the union. "This offer will make us competitive with our Atlantic Canadian counterparts."

Health Minister Tom Osborne said the tentative deal represents a significant step toward retention of nurses in the province's health care system.

"This tentative collective agreement will help by providing a competitive compensation package," Osborne said.

The union represents over 5,800 registered nurses and nurse practitioners in the province. Earlier this week, Coffey said there are 750 vacant nursing positions in the province.

