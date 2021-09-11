Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

Police surround residence in St. John's for potential weapons offence

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary reported an armed male suspect is believed to be inside a residential building in the area of Cashin and Campbell avenues.

RNC issued statement 4:30 p.m. Saturday asking public to avoid area of Cashin, Campbell avenues

CBC News ·
Police draw their weapons outside a multi-unit residence in the area of Cashin and Campbell avenues in St. John's' city centre, where an armed male is believed to be inside. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

Police with firearms drawn surrounded a residential building in St. John's Saturday afternoon, reporting that a potential weapons offence was underway inside.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary tweeted at 4:30 p.m. that they had closed off the area around a multi-unit residence in the area of Cashin and Campbell avenues in the centre of St. John's.

RNC spokesperson Const. James Cadigan told CBC News that the force believes an armed, lone male occupant is inside the residence.

The RNC confirmed around 5:30 p.m. that police had made contact with other residents inside the building, and that four people had emerged. 

Cadigan said as of supperhour, police were still attempting to make contact with the man of interest, as multiple officers kneeled behind patrol cars with firearms aimed at the building.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now