Police surround residence in St. John's for potential weapons offence

Police with firearms drawn surrounded a residential building in St. John's Saturday afternoon, reporting that a potential weapons offence was underway inside.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary tweeted at 4:30 p.m. that they had closed off the area around a multi-unit residence in the area of Cashin and Campbell avenues in the centre of St. John's.

RNC spokesperson Const. James Cadigan told CBC News that the force believes an armed, lone male occupant is inside the residence.

The RNC confirmed around 5:30 p.m. that police had made contact with other residents inside the building, and that four people had emerged.

Cadigan said as of supperhour, police were still attempting to make contact with the man of interest, as multiple officers kneeled behind patrol cars with firearms aimed at the building.

