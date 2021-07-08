Police identify 68-year-old man as victim in Waterford Valley homicide

Police have identified 68-year-old Michael King as the victim in an ongoing homicide investigation in the Waterford Valley area of St. John's. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Police have identified the victim in connection with an ongoing investigation into a homicide in the Waterford Valley area of St. John's.

In a media release on Thursday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the deceased was identified as 68-year-old Michael King of St. John's.

The RNC said after consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the RNC is investigating King's death as a homicide.

The investigation has been ongoing since May 30, when police were called to a trail system between Waterford Hospital and Topsail Road where King was located deceased that night.

On Thursday the RNC once again asked the community for help in its investigation.

The RNC said investigators are requesting information related to four vehicles that were seen on the parking lot at the rear of the Waterford Hospital and near the beginning of the trail which travels toward Topsail Road.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is interested in four different vehicles spotted in the rear parking lot of the Waterford Hospital. (Submitted by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary )

The Vehicles in question and the times they were seen:

May 29, between 4:39 p.m. and 4:48 p.m. a dark SUV.

May 30 between 12:38 p.m. and 12:42 p.m. a wrangler-style red Jeep.

May 30 between 3:32 p.m. and 3:34 p.m. a dark SUV.

May 30 between 8:22 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. a light coloured hatchback-style sedan.

Police are requesting anyone with information to assist the investigation to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers.

