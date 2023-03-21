Police identify suspect charged in weekend shooting in Torbay

Police were called to this residence in Torbay just before midnight Saturday. On Tuesday, they identified David Reardon, 50, as the man arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Police have charged a 50-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Torbay on the weekend.

David Reardon of Torbay is also charged with aggravated assault and weapons charges, according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at a residence in Torbay around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital in St. John's with serious injuries.

The RNC says Reardon and the shooting victim know each other. Officers don't believe the attack was random, according to the release..

Reardon was held in custody over the weekend to appear in provincial court this week.