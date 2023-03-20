RNC arrests 1 man after weekend shooting in Torbay

Police were called to a residence in Torbay just before midnight Saturday. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested a man following a shooting in Torbay over the weekend.

Media relations officer Const. James Cadigan said Monday the man was arrested Sunday and is being held to appear in court.

The man is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons-related offences.

Cadigan said the shooting victim has serious injuries and is in stable condition in hospital.

He said more information about the alleged perpetrator could be released later Monday.

"The investigation is ongoing but right now this individual is the only arrest in connection with the injuries to that man," Cadigan said.

The shooting happened Saturday night The RNC was called to the scene shortly before midnight.

