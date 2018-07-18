RNC looking for woman who allegedly stole customer's tablet in St. John's store

Police say this woman stole a tablet from another customer while inside Canadian Tire on Kelsey Drive. (RNC)

Police are asking the public to help identify a woman who allegedly stole a tablet from another customer inside a St. John's Canadian Tire store in May.

The theft happened at the Kelsey Drive location around 12:45 p.m. on May 27, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.