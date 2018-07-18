RNC looking for woman who allegedly stole customer's tablet in St. John's store
The incident happened at a Canadian Tire store in May, say police.
Police are asking the public to help identify a woman who allegedly stole a tablet from another customer inside a St. John's Canadian Tire store in May.
The theft happened at the Kelsey Drive location around 12:45 p.m. on May 27, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC or Crime Stoppers.
