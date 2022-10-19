RNC does about-face on systemic racism, saying it accepts force's role in 'ongoing harms'

After months of silence — and pressure from Indigenous groups and advocates — the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary released a statement Wednesday declaring that the police force recognizes systemic racism within its own ranks.

The force "acknowledges the impact of racism within our communities, the role police have played in it, and the RNC's responsibility to move forward in the spirit of reconciliation," says the statement.

The statement is a stark reversal from the force's previous position on racial discrimination. Chief Pat Roche said in July that he didn't think the RNC had a problem with systemic racism.

"I don't believe there is and I'll leave it at that," he said at the time.

Wednesday's departure from that statement, in contrast, noted that the force "recognizes the colonial history of Newfoundland and Labrador, the ongoing harms that it has caused, and the societal constructs formed as a result."

The statement continues, "The RNC is not immune to this systemic formation of racism, discrimination and societal differences within our institutions, resulting in injustices to Indigenous and other racialized people."

The force said it met with leaders of First Voice, a coalition of local advocacy groups that released a report last month condemning the RNC for what it called a lack of accountability and transparency.

That meeting resulted in a commitment to review its training, policies and procedures and "work to repair our relationship with the urban Indigenous community with counsel from First Voice."

In its own statement Wednesday, First Voice said the coalition would "provide support" for the RNC and hold the force accountable for following through on its commitments.

"Welcome as they are, these commitments do not alter the urgent need for systemic change in the way that policing is carried out in Newfoundland and Labrador," the group said, nodding to its recommendation that the province create a civilian police oversight board.

First Voice told CBC News Wednesday it's "satisfied" with the acknowledgement and said Roche had signalled promising intentions in Tuesday's meeting.

"Our job isn't merely to criticize the lack of action but to support and promote that action. So now that they've indicated an openness and a willingness to have that conversation and to follow that process, we're happy to support it," said program manager Justin Campbell.

"It's a relationship that has been strained at times.... We welcome this as a good initial first step toward making progress in repairing that relationship."

Roche declined an interview Wednesday.

