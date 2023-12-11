RNC broadens investigation into death of HMP inmate Seamus Flynn

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it has started an investigation into the circumstances that led to Seamus Flynn's death earlier this month.

The RNC initially said it was investigating the sudden death of a 35-year-old inmate.

But media relations officer, Const. James Cadigan, said a report by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has now led police to investigate the circumstances leading up to Flynn's death.

Flynn, 35, called CBC News two weeks prior to his death. He alleged prison guards beat him and other inmates during an incident on unit 3B on Oct. 11.

Flynn said he had all but four teeth knocked out and was badly beaten. He said he did not receive the medical care that he needed. His account was backed up by another inmate who was present at the time and also alleged he was assaulted.

Cadigan did not confirm whether or not the alleged assault will be part of the probe.

Seamus Flynn wanted an investigation into what happened to him behind bars in October: What Seamus Flynn told CBC News about what happened to him weeks before he died. Reporter Ariana Kelland tells Here & Now's Carolyn Stokes about the recent death of Her Majesty's Penitentiary inmate Seamus Flynn — and what he told her just two weeks before he died.

According to the Department of Justice and Public Safety, Flynn died after being taken to hospital on Dec. 2.

Influenza was spreading throughout the prison during the time of Flynn's death but his cause of death has not been disclosed.

Flynn's family and fellow inmates have called for a full investigation into the events of Oct. 11 and the circumstances that led to Flynn's death.

The Office of the Citizens' Representative has also been provided with material related to the alleged assault.

The RNC said it is is working in consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and is asking anyone with information surrounding the death to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Justice Minister John Hogan told reporters Wednesday that he has not viewed any surveillance video captured the day Flynn said he was assaulted.

"There will be three independent investigations ongoing," Hogan said, citing the RNC, chief medical examiner and citizens' representative.

"Obviously [I] can't comment on any of those reports until we see them."

