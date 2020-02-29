RNC investigating sudden death in St. John's home

The RNC is investigating a sudden death at a home on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John's.

On Saturday, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. James Cadigan said police were working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

He said there is no concern for public safety.

The police vehicles and hearse left the scene before lunchtime Saturday. (Kenny Sharpe/CBC)

The house where the person was found is not far from Memorial University's St. John's campus.

At least four police vehicles and members of the St. John's Regional Fire Department responded to the address.

A hearse from a St. John's funeral home was also on the scene.

The majority of the RNC vehicles and the hearse left the scene just after 11:30 a.m.